Retail News

The Associated Press

Godiva plans to open 2,000 cafes over the next six years with menu items such as the croiffle, a hybrid between a croissant and a waffle stuffed with chocolate or cheese. The first U.S. location opens today and Manhattan. The confectioner has plans to open about one-third of its cafes in the U.S. Godiva is led by CEO Annie Young-Scrivner, who joined the company from Starbucks in 2017.