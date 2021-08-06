GNC and Walmart sign distribution deal

Retail News
GNC and Walmart sign distribution dealPittsburgh Post-Gazette 06/08/2021
A curated selection of GNC vitamins and supplements will be sold in Walmart stores as part of a wholesale agreement reached by the two companies. The deal with Walmart will give GNC access to consumers it doesn’t currently reach in its stores or online. GNC expects to expand the products it sells in Walmart going forward.
Discussions
