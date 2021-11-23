Glossier creates the LA experience in new store

Retail News
Glossier creates the LA experience in new storeGlossy 11/23/2021
Glossier’s new store in Los Angeles comes with lettering styled like the iconic Hollywood sign and includes an amphitheater-style seating area and an Instagram- and TikTok-ready 17-foot Boy Brow tube. “Retail has always had a unique and important role to play at Glossier. As a digital-first company, our team has had the freedom to experiment with retail in a way that companies that are so closely tied to brick and mortar don’t,” said Kristy Maynes, Glossier’s SVP of retail.
