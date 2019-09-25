Global warming is forcing changes for craft brewers

Retail News
Global warming is forcing changes for craft brewersWRAL 09/23/2019
Rising average temperatures and greater rainfall is making it harder for craft brewers to source the quantities of barley and hops they need. The result likely means higher beer prices as brewers look to alternative strategies, like using winter-grown crops from the South instead of more risky sources grown during the summer season.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!