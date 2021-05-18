Retail News

Global luxury sales expected to pick up this year

Reuters/U.S. News & World Report 05/17/2021

Sales of luxury items are expected to make a comeback this year and could even reach pre-pandemic levels according to Bain. The consultancy thinks that there’s a 30 percent chance sales will fully rebound this year, with a more likely scenario that it will take until 2022, possible even 2023, to get back to 2019 sales levels.

