Girl Scouts have too many cookies

Girl Scouts have too many cookiesThe Associated Press/USA Today 06/15/2021
The novel coronavirus pandemic has negatively affected the ability of Girl Scouts to sell the organization’s cookies, leaving it with 15 million boxes of unsold product. “This is unfortunate, but given this is a girl-driven program and the majority of cookies are sold in-person, it was to be expected,” said Kelly Parisi, a spokeswoman for Girl Scouts of the USA.
