Girl Scouts deliver cookies with drones

Wing, a subsidiary of Alphabet, is testing commercial drone deliveries in Christiansburg, VA, and is working with a local Girl Scout troop on its yearly cookie sales drive. “I’m excited that I get to be a part of history,” said Gracie Walker, a member of Virginia Skyline Troop 224. “People are going to realize and be, like, ‘Hey, this is better for the environment and I can just walk outside in my pajamas and get cookies.’”