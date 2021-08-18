Girl Scouts are selling a new cookie

Retail News

USA Today

The Girl Scouts of the USA announced that the organization would be adding the new Adventurefuls cookie to its selection for the 2022 selling season. “Every bite of Adventurefuls is full of indulgent brownie-inspired flavor with a combination of chocolatey and caramel flavors, and smooth and crispy textures, for an incredible taste of adventure in every bite,” the Girl Scouts said in a press release.