Giant installs three more small-format city stores in Philly

Retail News

Philly Voice

Pennsylvania-based Giant Food Stores has a new urban-scaled — perhaps well-described as a “European-inspired” — format it calls Heirloom Market. The grocer opened the first Heirloom in Graduate Hospital, Philadelphia recently, but apparently plans at the time were already underway to open three more in the city. The store is described by Philly Voice as having a more “communal” environment, with more free sampling, in-house chefs on call to offer meal suggestions, “a make-your-own olive oil stand, a kombucha tap to fill growlers, and the sale of alcohol (including lots of local craft beers and wines).”