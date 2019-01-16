Giant Food rolling out ‘Marty’ the robot to 172 stores

Retail News

The Washington Post

After a successful pilot run in some of its Pennsylvania stores, Giant has decided to move forward with the rollout of “Marty” robots, best described by the label displayed for customers: “This store is monitored by Marty for your safety. Marty is an autonomous robot that uses image capturing technology to report spills, debris and other potential hazards to store employees to improve your shopping experience.” The introduction is the first wave in an initiative by parent company Ahold Delhaize USA to deploy about 500 robots to stores in its various chains.