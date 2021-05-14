General Mills acquires Tyson’s pet treats

Retail News

Reuters

General Mills has announced that it will acquire Tyson Food’s pet treats business for $1.2 billion in cash. The deal would add Nudges, Top Chews and True Chews to General Mills’ portfolio, which includes Blue Buffalo. “Pet food is a high-growth category, fueled by the humanization of pets, a trend that has only increased during the pandemic,” said Bethany Quam, General Mills’ pet food segment president.