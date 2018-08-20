Gen Z connects with social brands

Retail News

Consumers born between 1997 and 2016 are expected to make up 40 percent of all shoppers by 2020. This group of people is highly social in nature with a large percentage of their purchasing decisions being made after interactions with others whether in-person, on social media or via their phones in texts or calls. A recent survey by Engagement Labs found that Gen Z consumers associate with brands that allow them to connect in social situations whether that be electronic gadgets from brands including Apple and Samsung or drinks and snack foods from others including McDonald’s, Coke and Pepsi. Others making the top brands list include Nike and Walmart.