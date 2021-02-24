Gelson’s Market has a new owner

Retail News

Los Angeles Daily News

PPIH, which operates 638 stores (582 in Japan), has acquired Gelson’s Markets from TPG Capital. The 27-store upscale grocery chain operates supermarkets primarily in coastal Southern California towns. “PPIH leadership has visited every one of our locations and has been incredibly complimentary of our stores and teams, as well as our customer service philosophy,” Rob McDougall, president and CEO of Gelson’s, said in a statement.