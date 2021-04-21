Gap’s Athleta is moving into Canada

Retail News
Gap’s Athleta is moving into CanadaFortune 04/20/2021
Gap Inc. has announced that it will open its first non-U.S. Athleta stores in Canada this year at locations in Ontario and British Columbia. Athleta, which saw its sale pass $1 billion for the first time last year, is expected to surpass $2 billion by 2023. Gap may open as many as 30 Athleta stores this year across North America. The chain’s sales were up 26 percent in the fourth quarter.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!