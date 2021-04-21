Gap’s Athleta is moving into Canada

Retail News

Fortune

Gap Inc. has announced that it will open its first non-U.S. Athleta stores in Canada this year at locations in Ontario and British Columbia. Athleta, which saw its sale pass $1 billion for the first time last year, is expected to surpass $2 billion by 2023. Gap may open as many as 30 Athleta stores this year across North America. The chain’s sales were up 26 percent in the fourth quarter.