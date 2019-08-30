Gap turns 50 and keeps its name

Retail News

Fox Business

Gap Inc’s split with the Old Navy brand resulted in a public company that now encompasses the Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Art Peck, President and Chief Executive Officer, yesterday confirmed that the company will keep the Gap, Inc name, while the spin-off, to become a standalone public company, will be called Old Navy. Gap is currently celebrating 50 years in business.