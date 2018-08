Retail News

Reuters

Shares of Gap, Inc. fell seven percent in after-hours trading after the company’s namesake chain reported a decline of five percent in same-store sales during the second quarter. Analysts were looking for a decline of 2.55 percent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. The company’s Old Navy banner saw its same-store sales increase five percent, ahead of the 4.5 percent expected by analysts.