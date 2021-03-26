Gap reaches deal to sell Janie and Jack

Retail News
Gap reaches deal to sell Janie and JackBusiness of Fashion 03/26/2021
Gap Inc. says it sell its Janie and Jack children’s clothing business to Go Global Retail, an investment firm. The sale is part of Gap’s three-year strategic plan to focus its business on its four key divisions — Athlete, Banana Republic, Gap and Old Navy. Gap acquired Janie and Jack from Gymboree for $35 million in 2019. The chain currently has 115 stores in the U.S. and sells through its website.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!