Gap reaches deal to sell Janie and Jack

Business of Fashion 03/26/2021

Gap Inc. says it sell its Janie and Jack children’s clothing business to Go Global Retail, an investment firm. The sale is part of Gap’s three-year strategic plan to focus its business on its four key divisions — Athlete, Banana Republic, Gap and Old Navy. Gap acquired Janie and Jack from Gymboree for $35 million in 2019. The chain currently has 115 stores in the U.S. and sells through its website.

