Gap raises sales forecast after 2Q numbers surpass 2019

Gap raises sales forecast after 2Q numbers surpass 2019Reuters/WSAU 08/27/2021
Athleta posted a 35 percent increase in sales in the second quarter versus the same period in 2019 and Old Navy was up 21 percent based on a two-year comparison. Parent company Gap Inc. now expects that net sales will grow around 30 percent this year, up from its previous guidance in the low- to mid-20 percent range.
