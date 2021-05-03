Gap CEO sees better times ahead

Retail News
Gap CEO sees better times aheadBusiness of Fashion 03/05/2021
Shares of Gap Inc. increased in extended trading after the retailer posted better than expected earnings for its fourth quarter. CEO Sonia Syngal expects better times ahead as the retailer’s Athleta brand continues to achieve significant growth and as Americans, many of whom are receiving COVID-19 vaccines, return to familiar patterns of shopping.
