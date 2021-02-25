Gap building 850K-square-foot warehouse to support online ops

Retail News

Longview News-Journal

Gap Inc. has announced that it will build an 850,000-square-foot e-commerce fulfillment and distribution center in Longview, TX, to support the retailer’s growing online business. The facility, which will eventually employ more than 1,200 full-timers, is expected to be fully operational by August 2022. “As we look to deliver on our three-year strategy and double our online business, we needed to expand our fulfillment network to provide a great experience for our customers today and ensure we have the ability to grow in the future,” Shawn Curran, Gap Inc. COO, said in a statement.