Retail News
Gap and J.Crew are caught in the ‘undifferentiated middle’Forbes 09/16/2019
Retailers in the “undifferentiated middle” are watching sales fall and market shares erode. Gap continues to struggle, although its Athleta division is doing well with its selection of performance apparel. Likewise, J.Crew continues to have trouble even as its successful Madewell brand plans to spin off into a separate publicly-traded company.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!