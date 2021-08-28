Gap acquires fitting room tech company

Retail News

Fast Company

Gap is hoping to increase customer satisfaction and reduce returns with the acquisition of Drapr, a virtual fitting room technology startup. “Fit is the number one point of friction for customers and, through their advanced 3D technology, Drapr has shown it can help shoppers efficiently find the size and fit they need,” said Sally Gilligan, chief growth transformation officer at Gap. “We plan to leverage Drapr to help Gap Inc. improve the fit experience for our customers and accelerate our ongoing digital transformation.”