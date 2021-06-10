Gap acquires AI startup to improve analytics

Retail News

ZDnet

Gap Inc. announced that it is acquiring Context-Based 4 Casting Ltd. (CB4), a technology startup that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to analyze retail data and identify ways to drive in-store sales. “We believe artificial intelligence and machine learning will shape the future of our industry,” Sally Gilligan, Gap’s chief growth transformation officer and head of the strategic growth office, said in a statement. “Gap Inc. has experience working with CB4’s world-class data scientists, so we understand the impact and the wide applications their science can have across sales, inventory and consumer insights, as well as its potential to unlock value and enhance the customer experience.”