GameStop to close up to 200 stores

GameStop’s global sales fell 14.3 percent during the second quarter, leading the company to announce that it will close between 180 and 200 “underperforming” stores. The company’s CFO James Bell suggests more closings would be coming in the future. “While these closures were more opportunistic, we are applying a more definitive, analytic approach, including profit levels and sales transferability, that we expect will yield a much larger tranche of closures over the coming 12 to 24 months,” he said.