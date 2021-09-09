Retail News

GameStop posts sales gain, narrows loss

gameindustry.biz 09/09/2021

GameStop reported a 26 percent increase in net sales for the second quarter, while posting a loss of $61.6 million, compared to a $111 million lost last year. The retailer said demand for new gaming consoles helped drive sales volume and that it is looking to expand its inventory of products and expand operations to more quickly fill customers’ orders.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!