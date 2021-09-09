GameStop posts sales gain, narrows loss

Retail News
GameStop posts sales gain, narrows lossgameindustry.biz 09/09/2021
GameStop reported a 26 percent increase in net sales for the second quarter, while posting a loss of $61.6 million, compared to a $111 million lost last year. The retailer said demand for new gaming consoles helped drive sales volume and that it is looking to expand its inventory of products and expand operations to more quickly fill customers’ orders.
