GameStop posts loss despite sales and ops progress

GameStop, which has posted losses for three consecutive years, saw its loss widen in the latest quarter despite making gains on driving sales. Leadership at the retailer says it is making progress on refocusing its business on digital sales and customer service. It added two new fulfillment centers in recent months.
