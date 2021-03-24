GameStop falls short of Wall Street’s expectations

Retail News

The Dallas Morning News

GameStop posted a profit of $80.5 million during the fourth quarter even as sales declined three percent year-over-year. The chain’s performance fell short of what analysts were expecting resulting in its shares falling seven percent as a result. GameStop CEO George Sherman said, “Our emphasis in 2021 will be on improving our e-commerce and customer experience, increasing our speed of delivery, providing superior customer service and expanding our catalogue.”