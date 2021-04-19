GameStop announces CEO George Sherman will leave retailer

Retail News

Bloomberg/The Dallas Morning News

George Sherman will step down as CEO of GameStop on July 31 or earlier, if a successor is found. The retailer alerted the Securities and Exchange Commission last month that its board was in the process of “evaluating executive leadership to ensure the company has the right skills to meet changing business requirements.” Mr. Sherman’s announced plans follows the departure of many of his executive team in recent months. Chewy founder and former CEO Ryan Cohen will become chairman of the company after GameStop’s annual investor meeting in July.