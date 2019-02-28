FTC settles suit over fake Amazon reviews

Retail News

The Federal Trade Commission has settled a lawsuit brought against Cure Encapsulations, Inc. and its owner, Naftula Jacobowitz, related to false advertising claims and using fake endorsements (Amazon reviews) for its Garcinia Cambogia Extract with HCA product. This was the first time that the FTC has accused defendants of violating U.S. law related to fake online reviews. The defendants agreed to pay a $50,000 fine and notify customers that there is no scientific evidence to support the product’s weight-loss claims.