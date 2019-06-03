FTC doesn’t punish brands that falsely claim to be ‘Made in America’

Retail News

The New York Times

Nectar Sleep and Patriot Puck, two companies that claimed their products were either made or assembled in the U.S., have been found to have engaged in “unfair or deceptive acts” by the Federal Trade Commission. The penalty for deceiving Americans who want to buy domestically-made goods? Apparently, very little. The companies paid no fines, admitted no legal guilt and were only required to send communications to customers notifying them of their false claims.