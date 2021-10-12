FTC complaint says Amazon’s search results are confusing

Retail News
FTC complaint says Amazon’s search results are confusingThe Washington Post 12/09/2021
Amazon.com doesn’t do a particularly good job at distinguishing between search results that are organic to the query and those that are paid ads, according to a complaint filed against the company with the Federal Trade Commission. The complaint filed by the Strategic Organizing Center claims that more than a quarter of search results on the site are paid ads.
