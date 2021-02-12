FTC asks big retailers for supply chain data

Retail News
FTC asks big retailers for supply chain dataCBS News 11/30/2021
The Federal Trade Commission has requested that Amazon.com, Associated Wholesale Grocers, C&S Wholesale Grocers, Kraft Heinz, Kroger, McLane Co., Procter & Gamble, Tyson Foods and Walmart turn over data related to supply chain activities. The agency is investigating whether anticompetitive behaviors have taken place as a result of supply chain disruptions precipitated by the pandemic. A McLane spokesperson said the company would comply. The others involved have not yet made statements.
