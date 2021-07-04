French prosecutors say Ikea spied on unions, employees and customers

Retail News
French prosecutors say Ikea spied on unions, employees and customersThe New York Times 04/07/2021
Prosecutors allege that former executives at Ikea France created a “system of espionage” that spied on workers, unions and even customers of the furniture chain. The company is accused of hiring a former member of the military to conduct surveillance on parties thought to be hostile to the workings of the company. The alleged activity took place between 2009 and 2012. Ikea has denied the allegations.
Discussions
