Franchisees call for FTC to investigate 7-Eleven

Franchisees call for FTC to investigate 7-ElevenThe Hill 09/30/2021
The National Coalition of Associations of 7-Eleven Franchisees (NCASEF) is calling on the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to investigate the convenience store giant for allegedly abusing its power in its business relationship with small business operators. 7-Eleven has denied the allegations and pointed to strong sales and profits and low store turnover count in its defense.
