Franchisee group to skip 7-Eleven’s annual convention

Retail News

The Dallas Morning News

Leaders of a coalition of 7-Eleven franchisees have voted for the second year in a row to skip the convenience store’s annual convention. The group alleges that 7-Eleven has altered its franchise contracts to reduce profits for franchisees. Only 18 percent of current franchisees would operate a 7-Eleven franchise if given the option of doing it again, according to a recent survey of franchisees skipping the meeting.