Francesca’s targets LGBTQ community as part of turnaround plan

Francesa’s CEO, Andrew Clarke, is one of the few openly gay chief executives working in retail, and his strategy for turning around the clothing chain is to create a safe space for the LGBTQ community who work in and shop at its stores. Mr. Clarke’s experience being fired in his thirties for his sexual orientation has shaped his approach to business. “My boss at the time said to me that my lifestyle was incompatible with the company’s values,” said Mr. Clarke.