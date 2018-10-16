Former TRU and Hudson’s Bay CEO says others will follow Amazon’s pay raise

Retail News

CNBC

Gerald Storch, the former CEO of Toys “R” Us, Hudson’s Bay Companies and ex-vice chairman of Target, said that other retailers may make more aggressive moves in raising pay for hourly workers in an attempt to compete in a tight labor market. Mr. Storch told CNBC that Amazon took a negative, the low wages paid to hourly workers, and turned it into a positive when it announced plans to increase its rate to $15 an hour beginning on Nov. 1.