Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz says workers don’t need a union

Retail News

The Buffalo News

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz traveled to Buffalo to speak to workers in that market, where union organizing activity has picked up. Mr. Schultz said what the Starbucks’ “leadership team has done in Buffalo is what we have always done,” Schultz wrote. “We listen. We learn. We get better together. No partner has ever needed to have a representative seek to obtain things we all have as partners at Starbucks. And I am saddened and concerned to hear anyone thinks that is needed now.”