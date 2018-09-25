Former Newell Brands director eyes bid for America’s largest playing card company

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

Martin Franklin, a former Newell Brands director who resigned and tried to remove the company’s board earlier this year, is considering a bid for the United States Playing Card Company, the largest playing card manufacturer in the U.S. The card company is owned by Newell, which also owns Elmers Glue, Graco, Yankee Candle and a host of other brands. It has been looking to sell off some businesses in light of lower than expected sales.