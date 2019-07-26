Former Lululemon CEO says people are lazy and fat

Retail News
Former Lululemon CEO says people are lazy and fatRefinery 29 07/24/2019
Chip Wilson, the founder and former CEO of Lululemon, is known for making controversial statements. He recently told The Recreationalist that people are “fooling themselves” when it comes to their health and how they look. The rise of digital technology, according to Mr. Wilson, has made people physically lazy and fat.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!