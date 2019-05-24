Retail News

Former J.C. Penney CEO says retail needs trade deal done by year’s end

CNBC 05/23/2019

Former J.C. Penney CEO Allen Questrom is hopeful that China and the U.S. will hammer out a trade agreement because “nobody benefits the longer this goes on.” A failure to reach a deal by the end of the year, he said, means “you’ve got a real problem.” Retailers have pointed to tariffs as a factor in recent negative earnings results, with Kohl’s reducing its forecast, in part, because of the ongoing trade dispute between the two countries.

