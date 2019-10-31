Former exec: Juul knowingly shipped tainted nicotine pods

Retail News

The New York Times

A lawsuit filed by Siddharth Breja, former senior vice president for global finance at Juul, alleges he was fired for whistle-blowing and objecting to the company shipping tainted or expired nicotine pods. Mr. Breja alleges that former Juul CEO Kevin Burns said that half the brand’s customers would not “notice the quality of our pods” because they “are drunk and vaping.”