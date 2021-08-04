Former Chewy CEO to be named GameStop chairman

Retail News
Former Chewy CEO to be named GameStop chairmanCNBC 04/08/2021
Ryan Cohen, a co-founder and former CEO of Chewy, will become the next chairman of GameStop, to take effect at the company’s annual shareholder meeting scheduled for June 9. Mr. Cohen, who took a stake in the gaming retailer last year, has been leading an effort to transform its digital operations and close underperforming stores.
