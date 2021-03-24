Retail News

Former Chewy CEO brings intensity to GameStop’s customer service focus

Reuters 03/23/2021

Ryan Cohen, the cofounder and former CEO of Chewy, has brought an intensity to GameStop’s customer service efforts that was nonexistent prior to his arrival to the video game retailer’s board. Mr. Cohen has responded directly to emailed complaints from customers and is working with Kelli Durkin, the retailer’s new head of customer service, to radically transform the ways in which GameStop interacts with its customers.

Discussions
