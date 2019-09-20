Former CEO sells his stake in Overstock.com

Retail News
Former CEO sells his stake in Overstock.comThe Washington Post 09/19/2019
Patrick Byrne, founder and former CEO of Overstock.com, sold his more than 4.7 million shares in the company this week. Mr. Byrne recently resigned after it was learned that he was involved in multiple FBI investigations and that he had a romantic relationship with Maria Butina, a Russian national serving prison time for illegally attempting to influence U.S. governmental policy.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!