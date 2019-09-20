Retail News

Former CEO sells his stake in Overstock.com

The Washington Post 09/19/2019

Patrick Byrne, founder and former CEO of Overstock.com, sold his more than 4.7 million shares in the company this week. Mr. Byrne recently resigned after it was learned that he was involved in multiple FBI investigations and that he had a romantic relationship with Maria Butina, a Russian national serving prison time for illegally attempting to influence U.S. governmental policy.

