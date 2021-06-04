Former CEO brought change, both good and bad, to McDonald’s

Retail News
Former CEO brought change, both good and bad, to McDonald’sFortune 04/05/2021
Former McDonald’s CEO Steve Easterbrook was fired from the company after he was caught in inappropriate sexual interactions with employees. Before that, Mr. Easterbrook led the company as it introduced its all-day breakfast menu, a positive. At the same time, the executive sewed division internally and with franchisees with actions that suggested that the ends could be justified “by any means.”
