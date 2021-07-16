Former Best Buy CEO says happiness is paying more taxes

Retail News

The New York Times

Hubert Joly is credited with turning Best Buy around after joining the consumer electronics retailer in 2012. His humanistic and empathetic approach to leadership is credited with helping to make necessary cultural changes at the company that led to its success during and after his tenure. Now, Mr. Joly is looking to do something similar on a macro level by convincing corporate leaders that social responsibility, including paying more in taxes, is much better for their companies and the economy than an obsessive focus on profitability as emphasized by the likes of Milton Friedman and top-down management as championed by Bob McNamara.