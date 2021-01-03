Former associate says Trader Joe’s fired him for COVID-19 letter to CEO

Retail News
Former associate says Trader Joe’s fired him for COVID-19 letter to CEOBusiness Insider/Yahoo News 03/01/2021
Ben Bonnema said the was fired by Trader Joe’s after he sent a letter to the grocer’s CEO asking that the retailer take steps to better protect associates from COVID-19, including improved air circulation, limiting store capacity and other measures. Trader Joe’s has responded that Mr. Bonnema’s claims are “misinformation.”
