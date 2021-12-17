Forever 21 is empowering virtual merchandisers in the metaverse

Retail News

VentureBeat

Forever 21 joins Nike and others in taking its branding story into the metaverse, in this case as facilitated by the Roblox gaming platform. In an interesting twist, Forever 21 is partnering with Virtual Brand Group, a metaverse creation company, to give Roblox users the ability to build and merchandise their own fashion stores — seemingly a perfect fit for digital-savvy social influencers.