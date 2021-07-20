Food trucks depend on workers going back to their offices

Retail News
Food trucks depend on workers going back to their officesThe New York Times 07/20/2021
The future prospects for operators of food trucks and carts in New York City are almost entirely dependent on office workers returning to offices. A month ago, it seemed many would return as many New Yorkers were getting vaccinated against COVID-19, but that is now in question as cases of COVID-19 have spiked by 203 percent over the past couple of weeks.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!